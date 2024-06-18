Ranbir Kapoor's Animal co-star Saurabh Sachdeva gives an update on Animal Park: ‘Sandeep Reddy Vanga said abhi toh...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal made a significant impact on the global box office, with its impressive numbers serving as evidence of its remarkable success. While Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Ranvijay Singh Balbir received praise from audiences, the performances of Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor also garnered compliments from various sources.

Saurabh Sachdeva, portraying the role of Abid in the film, also delivered an exceptional performance. Saurabh is confirmed to return to his role as Abid ul Haque for the sequel. In a recent discussion, when asked about Animal Park, he mentioned that it might take some time.

Saurabh Sachdeva on Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal's sequel

In an interview with News 18, Saurabh Sachdeva mentioned that the production of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park might be delayed because the actor is currently occupied with shooting for Ramayana. He stated that he hadn't discussed the matter with the production or director.

"Sandeep Reddy Vanga said ‘abhi toh time hai, I’m making the other film (Prabhas’ Spirit). And Ranbir is doing Ramayana so usmein bahut time lagega." he said.

Saurabh expressed uncertainty about the release timeline, suggesting it could be in 2026 or 2027. He admitted to not knowing the story yet, whether it's been written or if there's a rough structure in place.

Saurabh Sachdeva is all praise for Ranbir Kapoor

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Saurabh Sachdeva expressed his admiration for Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actor of Animal. He shared that he found Ranbir to be beautiful and noted that whenever he was on set, Ranbir was immediately present. Saurabh mentioned that he didn't know what Ranbir's method was, but observed that Ranbir didn't overanalyze.

He added, "His body moves before his mind, and emotions move. So, I like those kinds of actors those whose body reacts first, and then their emotion and mind always follow. I was like, ‘Wow’. I really admire him."

Saurabh Sachdeva is reputed for having trained actors such as Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Harshvardhan Rane, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vaani Kapoor, Freida Pinto, Richa Chadha, Raghav Juyal, Kubbra Sait, Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Asha Negi, Shakti Mohan, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Mandana Karimi.

Saurabh Sachdeva on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saurabh has appeared in several films, such as Jaane Jaan, Haddi, and Housefull 4. He will next be seen in Bad Cop, slated for release this week. In this Disney+ Hotstar series, Saurabh portrays the character of a murder investigator who is tasked with solving the murder of his close friend.

