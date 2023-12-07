Ranbir Kapoor's Animal co-star Siddhant Karnick 'still processing' his 'lick my shoe' scene with Triptii Dimri

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri starrer Animal has turned out to be a major commercial success. Siddhant Karnick, who plays an important role in the film, recently spoke about a scene between Kapoor and Dimri. He said that the scene in question from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has 'unsettled' him.

Siddhant Karnick talks about an Animal scene

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Siddhant Karnick spoke about Animal. He plays the role of Varun Pratap Malhotra, who is Reet's (Saloni Batra) husband and Vijay's (Ranbir Kapoor) brother-in-law. Siddhant spoke about the scene where Ranbir's character asks Triptii Dimri's character to lick his shoe to prove that she loves him. He said, “It was unsettling, but I also felt, ‘Wow what a choice for a character and a very courageous choice to make for the director.’ At the end of the day, Sandeep sir is getting the flak. That’s when he turned an anti-hero to me from a hero."

He further added that the scene portrayed the character's "psycho-ness". "I felt damn unsettled with that scene. But now when I think about, it was also so good, it makes you react,” he said.

Triptii Dimri on criticism of her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor

In an interview with Etimes, Dimri spoke about her intimate scenes with Ranbir in Animal. She said that initially she was disturbed by the polarizing responses and she has largely received positive responses for her previous works. The actress also said that she will continue to do what she does as long as she feels comfortable.

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Saloni Batra, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi and others. The film marks the first collaboration between Kapoor and Reddy (who earlier made Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh).

