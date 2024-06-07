Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal co-star Suresh Oberoi reveals texting Neetu Kapoor to praise her upbringing: ‘He doesn’t fail...’

Ranbir Kapoor is a wonderful actor and there is no denying this fact. His performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is undoubtedly one of the most powerful ones in years.

We have heard so many Btown celebs laud his acting in the film in the past. And now, his co-star from the film, Suresh Oberoi, could not stop gushing over him in his recent interview. The veteran star also revealed that he had messaged Neetu Kapoor to praise the young Kapoor lad and his behavior

Suresh Oberoi on Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Animal

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Suresh Oberoi revealed that he found Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor’s behavior so impressive that he ended up messaging Neetu Kapoor to praise her upbringing. The veteran star added that he felt very nice to work with RK and he is very sweet.

Suresh added that he had texted Neetu Kapoor after shooting for Animal to praise the Shamshera actor’s manners. “I was very impressed with his discipline and the way he spoke. Neetu replied with a thank you. He is an excellent actor, just like his father; he doesn’t fail in a single aspect.”

Suresh Oberoi on his association with Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Suresh Oberoi revealed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga had told him during the shoot of Kabir Singh that he loved working with him because the veteran star does all that the director says and does not trouble them.

Talking about his role in Animal, Suresh revealed that his character was supposed to die in it but Vanga removed that scene. Stating the reason behind it, the veteran star revealed that the director wanted him in Animal Park too. “When I inquired about the death scene, he told me it was cut because he wanted me in part two.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has some of the most exciting films in his kitty. He has Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi. The actor will be portraying the role of Lord Ram in it. Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

