Ranbir Kapoor's Animal co-star Triptii Dimri is now the new 'national crush' and we can't agree more

Following much excitement and anticipation, the movie Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has finally hit the theaters. Triptii Dimri has also garnered significant acclaim in the film. The actress has won the hearts of fans with her unique movie selections throughout the years. Starting from the romantic film Laila Majnu to the musical drama Qala and her latest intense project Animal, she's making every effort to achieve success in her career. Now fans are calling her the ‘naional crush.”

Fans call Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal co-star Tripti Dimri the “National Crush”

In a recent post made by the Animal star Tripti Dimri, who is enjoying the success of the film with Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, is seen wearing a pink floral printed dress paired with blue heels along with open hair and subtle makeup. She captioned the post with a pink flower emoji.

Now, fans have flooded the post’s comment section expressing how amazed they are by her beauty. Most of them have called the actress the “National Crush.” One Instagram user wrote, “Definitely the next national crush guys,” along with a heart eye emoji. Another user wrote, “National crush.” A third user wrote, “New crush,” and added a smiling cat with heart eye emoji. One more user wrote, “National Crush updated,” along with three red heart emojis.

Work front of Tripti Dimri

The actress is currently starring in Animal, a movie that has generated significant excitement at the box office. The film was released on December 1 and features a strong cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor, all sharing the screen with Dimri. The storyline revolves around the relationship between a father and a son.

Currently, Tripti Dimri has some upcoming projects in the works. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam are among her upcoming ventures. The latter will also star actor Vicky Kaushal.

About Animal

The highly anticipated movie Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second directorial project, following Kabir Singh. It hit theaters on December 1 in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film features key roles played by Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri.

ALSO READ: Know all about Triptii Dimri, who has played Zoya in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal