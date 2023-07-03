Ranbir Kapoor's Animal gets new release date; Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals why it got postponed

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrer Animal is the highly-anticipated film of 2023. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Triptii Dimri in an important role. The excitement around the film is sky-high. But recently, the fans were disappointed after it was reported that the film has been postponed. A while ago, the makers announced the new release date, and now it will hit theatres on December 1.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to now release on December 1

Recently, the pre-teaser of Animal was launched and it left netizens mighty impressed. Ranbir's never-seen-before avatar has got everyone excited and the audience is looking forward to watching him in a beast mode. Sandeep, the director of the film, shared a video on social media and explained the reason behind the postponement. Earlier, it was slated to release on August 11. He said that they decided to push the film only to improve its quality. He went on reveal that there are seven songs in the film and explained how those songs get multiplied in five languages, it end up becoming 35 songs. He shared that the post-production work will take more time.

He even thanked the audience for a positive response to the pre-teaser. He even assured that the pre-teaser is a part of the film. Sandeep even promised that he will deliver the 'best quality' in terms of video and audio. He went on to call it a 'big film' and said that it is emotional. In the end, he asked the audience to come and watch Ranbir Kapoor's 'vishwaroop' in theatres.

Animal will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Earlier, Sandeep entertained the audience with his craft in Kabir Singh. The Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani film went on to perform tremendously well at the box office. Ranbir's fans are expecting double dhamaka from Animal.

