Ranbir Kapoor's Animal or Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, which is your pick this weekend?

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal are two of the biggest and most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. Both will be clashing on the ticket window tomorrow December 1st. Animal and Sam Bahadur are two different films with very different themes and people have the option to choose. So let's vote and find out what people will pick.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has a lot of buzz

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in an action avatar in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal. The film centers around a toxic relationship between a father and a son against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. The film's songs, teaser, and trailer have been well-received and have generated a lot of buzz among people.

Its trailer, in particular, has garnered a lot of views on YouTube as it contains some really exciting scenes from the action crime film. The trailer was filled with a lot of action sequences and exciting glimpses of all the characters. It also marks the first collaboration between Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Vanga Reddy and Ranbir. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Suresh Oberoi among others.

Ranbir, who is generally known for portraying the chocolaty hero, is turning grey with this film as he is seen gunning down men in the promos. The chemistry between Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna's character has also generated a lot of buzz as it reminds viewers of Kabir Singh. The cherry topping on the cake is the soundtrack of the film. All these things will be decisive factors for viewers to watch it in theatres.

Vicky Kaushal dons a military uniform in Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, on the other hand, is based on the life of India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is written by Meghna and Bhavani Iyer. This is the second collaboration between Vicky and Meghna after the massive success of the 2018 film Raazi. Their camaraderie is one of the most interesting in Bollywood. Sam is also special as it marks the second film where Vicky has donned the military uniform. The last time he did was in the action thriller URI which also turned out to be a massive success.

Vicky has fully gotten into the skin of the character and looks exactly like Sam Manekshaw. Apart from him, Fatima Sana Shaikh's portrayal of Indira Gandhi has also generated a lot of buzz. Overall, both the films have their amazing plus points and are headlined by A-listers. They are completely different stories from each other and will be enjoyed by different demographics.

