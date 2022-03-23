Is Ranbir Kapoor's Animal role violent like Kabir Singh? Asks SS Rajamouli to Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Brahmastra in Varanasi but is also garnering social media buzz for his other film Animal with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Turns out, filmmaker SS Rajamouli who is currently promoting RRR sat down for a chat with Sandeep Reddy in which he asked him about his upcoming film Animal.

For the unversed, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The crime drama is slated to release next year. Speaking to Sandeep Reddy, Rajamouli asked if Ranbir’s character is violent as his earlier characters like Arjun Reddy or Kabir Singh.

Replying to the RRR director, Sandeep said, "There's nothing similar between Ranbir's character in Animal and Kabir Singh."

Rajamouli added that the film's title suggests violence and asked, "Since you have named the film Animal, it gives a sense that Ranbir's character would be violent. The audience is thinking like this, including me.” To which, Sandeep answered, "There's violence, but the characters are not the same."

Reddy further added, "I used to ask my ADs if there are shades of Kabir Singh or Arjun Reddy in Animal. But no, the plot and characters are different. The only common thread between both films is that they are character-driven stories."

So far, there has been no official poster launch of Animal. However, the makers have shared a teaser.

