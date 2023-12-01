Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to Akshay Kumar's OMG 2: 5 films that attracted cine-goers to theatres despite A certification

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s action thriller Animal is roaring high at the box office on its opening day itself. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in important roles. Though the film was granted an A certificate by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) and a duration of 3 hours and 22 minutes, the surrounding hype continues to be skyrocketing.

Going by its closed advanced bookings, the film managed to sell around 4.60 lakh tickets in top national chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis for the opening day. Considering the positive booking trend, the film is expected to have a global opening weekend of over Rs 300 crores gross.

While Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is on the way to emerging as a successful venture at the box office, let’s take a quick look at some of the Bollywood movies which despite being granted A-certificate managed to win over the audience and minted great collections in the past.

5 'A' certified Bollywood movies which attracted cinephiles to the theaters

1. OMG 2 (2023)

Before Animal, the year 2023 witnessed Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 recording staggering collections at the box office. Directed by Amit Rai, the film also had Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil in the lead roles. The storyline of OMG 2 aims to start a conversation related to sex education and its inclusion in the Indian educational system.

Speaking of its domestic gross collection, the film minted around 166.50 Cr. at the box office.

2. The Kerala Story (2023)

It won’t be wrong to say that the year 2023 was a remarkable year for Bollywood. The film starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, Devadarshini, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri, Pranav Misshra, Pranali Ghogare, and others, emerged as a sleeper hit. The storyline of the film revolves around a group of women from Kerala who are forced to convert to Islam and join the Islamic State.

The film earned a staggering amount of nearly 225.00 Cr. at the domestic box office.

3. The Kashmir Files (2022)

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film starred Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Bhasha Sumbli in the important roles. At the time of its release, the film created quite a stir, but days after its release reached its audience merely by word of mouth. The Kashmir Files talked about the life and brutality against the Kashmiri Pandits.

The film earned nearly 195.36 Cr. at the domestic box office.

4. Kabir Singh (2019)

Co-incidentally, in the year 2019, Animal helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga made his Bollywood directorial debut with Kabir Singh. The film starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Though the music of the film became immortal and was immensely loved, a section of netizens criticized it for being ‘misogynistic’ in nature.

Whatever controversies the film may have created, Kabir Singh emerged as one of the super-successful ventures, which collected 325.37 Cr. at the box office.

5. Udta Punjab (2016)

Udta Punjab was released in 2016. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the film had a stellar star cast comprising Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Satish Kaushik, Suhail Nayyar, Anita Sab-dheesh, Manav Vij , Swairaj Sandhu, Nina Tiwana, Satpal Singh, Dilawar Sidhu, Satwant Kaur, Vishal Handa, Kaizaad Kotwal, Mahabir Bhullar, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Kamal Tiwari, Prabhjyot Singh, Suvinder Vicky.

The movie depicts the lives of a wannabe rockstar, a migrant worker, a doctor, and a policeman who are all struggling to deal with the chaos brought about by the drug crisis in Punjab, India. The film was released almost seven years ago and grossed 80.00 Cr.

