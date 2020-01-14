Ranbir Kapoor's aunt and Shweta Bachchan's mother in law Ritu Nanda passes away
Daughter of actor-director Raj Kapoor and his wife, Krishna, Ritu Nanda passes away. 71-year-old Ritu Nanda passed away early morning on Tuesday (January 14) in Delhi. She was suffering from Cancer. Randhir Kapoor confirmed this news to ABP News and Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have also posted this on their Instagram account. Ritu Nanda's last rites will be performed at 1.30 pm at Lodhi Road cremation ground in Delhi. Neetu Kapoor posted a sweet picture with Ritu Nanda where she is hugging her.
She wrote, "My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace." Ranbir Kapoor' sister wrote, "To the kindest most gentle person I‘ve ever met - They don’t make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways." Ritu Nanda was married to Rajan Nanda, an industrialist of India. She has two children, a son Nikhil Nanda, and a daughter Natasha Nanda. She was born in Mumbai on 30 October 1948. Her grandfather was actor Prithviraj Kapoor, and maternal uncles are actors Prem Nath and Rajendra Nath. Actors Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor are her brothers. Rima Jain is her sister and Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan are her nieces and actor Ranbir Kapoor is her nephew.
Check out Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's post here:
Ritu Nanda was the chairwoman and chief executive officer of Ritu Nanda Insurance Services (RNIS). She was the recipient of the Brand and the Best Insurance Advisor of the Decade awards from the Life Insurance Corporation of India. Ritu Nanda had entered the Guinness Book of Records for selling 17,000 pension policies in a single day.
We are extremely sorry for the loss of the Kapoor and Nanda family. RIP Ritu Nanda.
