Ranbir Kapoor's aunt and Shweta Bachchan's mother in law Ritu Nanda passes away

Daughter of actor-director Raj Kapoor and his wife, Krishna, Ritu Nanda passes away. 71-year-old Ritu Nanda passed away early morning on Tuesday (January 14) in Delhi. She was suffering from Cancer. Randhir Kapoor confirmed this news to ABP News and and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have also posted this on their Instagram account. Ritu Nanda's last rites will be performed at 1.30 pm at Lodhi Road cremation ground in Delhi. Neetu Kapoor posted a sweet picture with Ritu Nanda where she is hugging her.

She wrote, "My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace." ' sister wrote, "To the kindest most gentle person I‘ve ever met - They don’t make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways." Ritu Nanda was married to Rajan Nanda, an industrialist of India. She has two children, a son Nikhil Nanda, and a daughter Natasha Nanda. She was born in Mumbai on 30 October 1948. Her grandfather was actor Prithviraj Kapoor, and maternal uncles are actors Prem Nath and Rajendra Nath. Actors Randhir Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor are her brothers. Rima Jain is her sister and Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan are her nieces and actor Ranbir Kapoor is her nephew.