Ranbir Kapoor's bachelor's party guest list REVEALED as he weds Alia Bhatt next week; Here's who is invited

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who have remained hush-hush about their relationship, are finally set to get married. The actors will tie the knot in a close-knit affair. Meanwhile, according to the latest reports in a news portal, Ranbir is all set to host a grand bachelor's party and the guest list is out.

A source known to India Today revealed that all his closest friends including Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ayan Mukerji will be attending Ranbir’s bachelor's party. "Ranbir is extremely close to Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukerji. The actor is planning a bachelor's party at his place. It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir's way of throwing an impromptu bachelor's party," the source said.

To note, Pinkvilla was the first one to tell that the lovebirds have not opted for a destination wedding but will be getting hitched in Kapoor's ancestral home, which is the RK House. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia have wrapped up shooting for Brahmastra. The actor is also awaiting the release of Shamshera. Along with that, he has two more interesting films in the pipeline, including Luv Ranjan’s untitled next, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Whereas Alia Bhatt was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. She will now be making her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actress also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Like Rishi & Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor too will wed at RK House in April

