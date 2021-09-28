On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, Alia Bhatt gets a request from Arjun Kapoor with an EPIC blast from past

has turned 39 today and on his birthday, wishes have been pouring in from all loved ones on social media. Now, , who shares a great friendship with Ranbir, dug out the most epic photo from the good old times to send love to Ranbir. He even had a special request for Ranbir's girlfriend and actress in his birthday note. Arjun shared an epic throwback photo with Ranbir and his friends on the actor's birthday as he sent good wishes to him.

Taking to his Instagram, Arjun requested Alia to help him get more pictures with the birthday boy Ranbir. Not just this, Arjun even joked about flaunting his chest in the throwback photo. Sharing the epic throwback photo featuring, Arjun wrote, "This picture only reminds me that I need better pictures with the birthday boy... @aliaabhatt I think you must do the needful ma’am...PS - Also just realised my confidence at 21 knew no bounds just see my chest flaunting abilities !!!"

Take a look:

As soon as Arjun shared the photo, fans began dropping sweet comments on the same. A fan wrote, "OMG. What a beautiful throwback picture." Another wrote, "you’re making me emo, y’all are so cute ugh my bababir heart." Another fan wrote, " You have one dope pic with Ranbir sir."

Meanwhile, wishes for Ranbir have been coming in on social media from friends, family and fans. Earlier, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and had penned lovely wishes for Ranbir on social media. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a cute throwback photo of Ranbir with Taimur Ali Khan to wish him on his 39th birthday.

Ranbir and Alia are reportedly celebrating the actor's birthday at a resort in Rajasthan. They were snapped at Jodhpur airport this week and it left fans curious about the trip.

