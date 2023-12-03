Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra writer recalls how producers ‘lost confidence’ in him after dialogues were trolled

In 2022, director Ayan Mukerji came up with the action-adventure film Brahmāstra: Part One-Shiva. While the film was a successful venture that managed to do good business at the box office, it also faced a lot of backlash, especially around the dialogue in it. Now, writer Hussain Dalal finally spoke his mind and revealed how he felt after the film’s dialogues were trolled.

In an interview with News18, Hussain Dalal, the writer of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra: Part One-Shiva, shared his two cents on the backlash the film’s dialogues received. He said that the negative reviews impacted his confidence. “To be honest, confidence takes a beating, of course. Also, I have one bad habit that from the time I was very young, from my childhood, I was used to a lot of praise. So, that also affects you. But then everybody in the world is educated enough to understand that everybody collectively agreed to say the lines, shoot the lines, direct the lines, and write the lines,” Dalal said.

Further on, the writer advocated for himself by saying that he wasn’t the only one calling the shots. He opined, “I didn’t run away with the camera to shoot (the film alone). I think the larger understanding is that everybody who makes movies understands that what we collectively attempted (and it) turned out this way. More than me losing morale for a few months, other producers lost it (confidence in me),” he said adding that it was a great learning experience for him.

The movie starred actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna along with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone who made a special appearance.

Karan Johar spoke about Brahmastra facing criticisms

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, producer Karan Johar also opened up about facing criticism. However, more than the backlash, he was upset about the negativity that surrounded the film.

He said, “We have people who work in the industry and for the industry. Sometimes I feel that they can be critical, but being negative is not nice. We accept criticism with open arms. Because being critical is very imperative. Everyone needs that kind of policing. But I feel, sometimes some people push that from being critical to being negative.”

