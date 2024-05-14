Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood pictures from his school days resurface; Can you guess who’s beside him?

Ranbir Kapoor did his schooling at the Bombay Scottish School and was quite bright in the co-curricular activities. The actor was mostly interested in sports and was a fun boy out there by heart. A proof of the same has been circulating on the internet as a fan page of Ranbir shared some of his childhood pictures that are adorable to miss.

Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood pics resurface

In the carousel that is now going viral, Ranbir can be seen posing with one of his friends seemingly on the last day of his school. Both of the boys can be seen wearing a white shirt which has a lot of things scribbled on it. Another picture features Ranbir posing with one of his teachers and another friend. See here:-

Are the other boys in the frame someone we know?

We don't know but you might tell us @pinkvilla The comment section however is filled with a lot of assumptions. While many think it is his Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, many wonder if the boy in the first slide is actor Vijay Varma. Some other names that popped up in the comment section were Amol Pinge, Dev Patel, Vikramaditya Motwane, Arjun Bijlani, and Tusshar Kapoor among others.

Were you aware Arjun Bijlani was actually Ranbir Kapoor’s classmate?

While we aren’t confirming that Arjun is the guy beside Ranbir in the picture, we must tell you this trivia that both of these stars were actually in the same school. While appearing on an episode of Star Plus' special show Ravivaar With Star Parivaar which Arjun was hosting, Ranbir confirmed the same.

Ranbir Kapoor was heard saying, “People don't know that we know each other from childhood. We were in the same school, the same class, and the same house for football. It feels so great to see everything that you are doing. The fact that you are a father, and you are such a good host. It's really heartwarming to see a colleague of mine, a friend of mine do so well."

While Ranbir made his debut with the 2007 film Saawariya, Bijlani entered showbiz with the TV show Kartika in 2004.

