Ranbir Kapoor's doting hubby gesture for Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone's looking like a wow: 10 viral Instagram posts of 2023

The year 2023 is about to end in a few days. While the countdown has already started for the New Year, we don’t want to forget to reflect on some of the moments that set the internet ablaze and unabashedly ruled the internet. From doting husband Ranbir Kapoor capturing the big winning moment of his wife Alia Bhatt receiving the coveted National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi to Deepika Padukone jumping to ‘looking like a wow’ trend, let’s take a look at the top 10 viral moments of 2023.

Viral moments of 2023 that unabashedly ruled the Internet

1. Ranbir Kapoor shooting Alia Bhatt’s video while receiving the National Award

The entire country busted out in pride witnessing Alia Bhatt receiving the prestigious National Award in the best actor category for Gangubai Kathiawadi, a doting husband Ranbir Kapoor became the biggest cheerleader for her wifey as he recorded her big winning moment while receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

2. Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon’s iconic 'Pushpa' pose at the National Award ceremony



At the 69th National Awards ceremony in New Delhi, Kriti Sanon shared her National Award with Alia for her role in Mimi. On the other hand, south star Allu Arjun was also honored with the prestigious honor in the best actor (male) category for his titular role in Pushpa - The Rise.

After the event, Kriti and Allu Arjun were seen striking the iconic ‘Pushpa’ pose as they posed for a cutesy selfie. No wonder, the pictures were all over the internet and became fan's favorites.

3. Aaradhya and Abram’s Josh moment from the annual day



On the occasion of Annual Day celebrations at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan was seen hugging Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s youngest son AbRam. The video reminded fans of SRK and Aish starrer Josh, the film in which they played siblings.

4. Deepika Padukone hopping on to ‘looking like a wow’ video

One of the most viral trends of 2023, ‘looking like a wow’ went a notch higher after Fighter actress Deepika Padukone also hopped on to it and made a video on it. DP’s video stormed its way to an impressive 196 million views on Instagram.

5. Vicky Kaushal's dance video which left everyone 'obsessed'



Vicky Kaushal who is much known for his coolest Punjabi playlist stirred the internet with his sizzling dance moves on the Punjabi track, Obsessed. All thanks to the actor who fuelled the song and made it a trend on social media.

6. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s goofy dance video



The much-loved couple of Bollywood, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s energetic yet amusing video on Punjabi song Elevated, had everyone’s heart. In the video, Virushka showcased their amazing dance moves until Virat lost his balance and the couple at the gym burst out into hysterical laughter.

7. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday captured in a lovey-dovey moment



Rumored lovebirds of Bollywood, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ananya Panday enthused the internet as the two were spotted on the streets of London. The two were captured in a romantic pose and the photos of the same had gone viral on the internet.

8. Shraddha Kapoor driving her new car



Internet’s one of the favorite celebs Shraddha Kapoor stole all the limelight as she arrived in her latest swanky purchase Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica at the Diwali bash hosted by Shilpa Shetty. The actress drove the luxury sports car by herself.

9. Vidyut Jammwal’s birthday post that broke the internet



Just a few days back, Vidyut Jammwal celebrated his 43rd birthday and stirred the internet with the post he shared on his social media to celebrate the special occasion. In the pictures, the actor bared it all as he shared pictures from his annual retreat in the Himalayan ranges.

10. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan pose with Tom Holland and Zendaya at NMACC launch



The videos and pictures from the grand star-studded launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai ruled the internet. One of the pictures which sent social media into a state of frenzy was Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and host Nita Ambani striking stylish poses for a photo with global stars Tom Holland and Zendaya.

