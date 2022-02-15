Ranbir Kapoor's dream football team would include Big B, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir and Salman Khan; Here's why.

Ranbir Kapoor recently made his presence felt in Dubai as the actor attended the much talked-about Expo 2020 in the global city. During his time there, Ranbir also interacted with the audience and spoke about the importance of sports in his life. The actor, who is also known for his football skills, revealed how playing sports since a young age helped him in his professional life.

"Life teaches you so much through sports. It teaches you discipline and team-work and you can apply that to your profession and different aspects of your life … It has helped me build relationships in my life,” said Ranbir during an interactive session at the Expo 2020's Jubilee Park.

The actor was also asked which Bollywood celeb he would choose if he had to create a fictional football dream team. He picked out Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Explaining why, he said, "A goalie is someone who’s tall and has long hands/legs. So, the grandaddy of the industry Mr Amitabh Bachchan will be a good fit. For the penalty shoot-out, the greatest goal scorers in the industry are the three Khans and I will choose them," Ranbir revealed.

The Barfi actor also revealed that football works magic in lifting up his mood. When he was down with COVID-19, his football team Mumbai City FC's win at the ISL lifted his spirits. "The elation that I felt when we won the finals is something I have never experienced. I haven’t experienced it at any film release or any romantic date," the actor recalled.

