Ranbir Kapoor's off-duty beach avatar is hard to miss as he soaks in the vibes of Spain; See Pic.

Ranbir Kapoor has been a busy bee ever since he got married in April 2022. The actor has been shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal as well as dabbling promotional shoots of Shamshera. In between these two films, Ranbir has also jetted off to Spain to shoot for Luv Ranjan's romantic drama starring him and Shraddha Kapoor. The lead actors are currently in Spain and several paparazzi glimpses from their shoot have gone viral on social media.

Even though Ranbir is not on social media, the actor's fans have made sure to dedicate several fan clubs to him. And while they are keeping a close eye on the developments in the actor's life, one such fan club dropped an unseen photo of him. In the photo, Ranbir seems to be enjoying the vibes, sun and sea of Spain.

In true beach avatar, the actor can be seen wearing a bucket hat and shades, a black zipper T-shirt and electric blue shorts. The actor, who is rarely spotted wearing shorts, can be seen posing with a crew member.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's unseen photo:

Shamshera and Brahmastra

Ranbir has two films lined up this year namely Shamshera and Brahmastra. While Shamshera is slated to release in July 2022, Brahmastra will be hitting the theatres on 9 September, 2022. For Shamshera, Ranbir along with his co-actors Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor and director Karan Malhotra will be travelling to three different cities to launch the trailer of their upcoming film.

The actor said, "I am very excited to start promoting Shamshera. It's a film that we want to take to a large audience. It's a film made for a large audience. Whatever we can do to market the film, to create the buzz, we're gonna go all out. I am looking forward to the audience's reaction to that."

ALSO READ: Shamshera: Alia Bhatt calls it a 'hot morning' as she reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's poster; Neetu Kapoor REACTS