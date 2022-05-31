Ranbir Kapoor's ethnic airport look sets wifey Alia Bhatt's heart on fire; See Reaction

Alia Bhatt is off on foreign land shooting one of the most special projects of her life. For the unversed, Alia Bhatt is currently in London shooting for her debut Hollywood project titled Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. While the filming is underway, Alia has one eye on what's happening back home. While she missed Karan Johar's big Bollywood bash, looks like the actress is also missing her husband Ranbir Kapoor. On Tuesday morning, Ranbir and his director as well as BFF Ayan Mukerji were snapped at the private airport in Mumbai.

The duo were heading to Vishakapatnam with SS Rajamouli for an event related to their upcoming film Brahmastra. For the event, Ranbir opted to wear a sharp white ethnic kurta set and as always looked dapper. Turns out, Alia, who already seems to have kickstarted her day despite the time difference, reacted to Ranbir's airport look.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Alia shared a paparazzi photo of Ranbir at the airport and wrote, "Oh Hi." That's not all, Alia thought Ranbir dished out a blazing look as she dropped a fire GIF.

Check out Alia Bhatt's post below:

Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra will see the lovebirds, Alia and Ranbir, on the screen for the first time together. The film's release is slated for 9 September. So far, we have seen a teaser, official character posters and a teaser song titled Kesariya. Looks like the makers are going all out to promote the film as they seem to have begun the promotions from down south. Brahmastra will also see Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

