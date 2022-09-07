Ranbir Kapoor's fans in Kolkata to erect his huge cutout to celebrate Brahmastra’s release; Report
Ranbir Kapoor's fans have planned a special tribute to the Brahmastra star in Kolkata to celebrate the release of the film.
All eyes are on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra as we are just 2 days away from the release. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna has gotten everyone excited. The team headed to Ujjain yesterday to promote their film but unfortunately, Alia and Ranbir could not visit the Mahakali temple due to the reported protest. The latest reports suggest that the Sanju actor’s fans in Kolkata are gearing up for the big day in a big manner.
According to the reports in the Times Of India, Ranbir Kapoor fans in Kolkata are planning to erect a huge cut-out of the Bollywood star on Friday to celebrate the release of Brahmastra. Apparently, the film has already managed approximately 330 shows in Kolkata so far out of which 30 shows are almost full till now. In fact, the reports further state that a north Kolkata-based fan group is even planning to pay a special tribute to Ranbir on the film’s first day first show. Interestingly, it has surpassed the opening day advance booking of several movies post-pandemic.
Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva releases on 9th September all across the world, although there will be Thursday night previews before that in select centres in and outside India. This ambitious film directed by Ayan Mukerji stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The makers of Brahmastra gathered day before yesterday to watch the final draft of the film in the suburbs of Mumbai.
ALSO READ: Advance Booking Report: Brahmastra sells 1.30 lakh tickets; Competing with TZH, Sanju, Sultan & Dangal