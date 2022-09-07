Ranbir Kapoor's fans in Kolkata to erect his huge cutout to celebrate Brahmastra’s release; Report

All eyes are on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra as we are just 2 days away from the release. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna has gotten everyone excited. The team headed to Ujjain yesterday to promote their film but unfortunately, Alia and Ranbir could not visit the Mahakali temple due to the reported protest. The latest reports suggest that the Sanju actor’s fans in Kolkata are gearing up for the big day in a big manner.

According to the reports in the Times Of India, Ranbir Kapoor fans in Kolkata are planning to erect a huge cut-out of the Bollywood star on Friday to celebrate the release of Brahmastra. Apparently, the film has already managed approximately 330 shows in Kolkata so far out of which 30 shows are almost full till now. In fact, the reports further state that a north Kolkata-based fan group is even planning to pay a special tribute to Ranbir on the film’s first day first show. Interestingly, it has surpassed the opening day advance booking of several movies post-pandemic.