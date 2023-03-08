Ranbir Kapoor's first gift to daughter Raha has a connection with his favourite number 8

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the most loved couple in Bollywood. After dating each other for quite some time, the love birds finally tied the knot in April 2022. Later in November 2022, they welcomed their first baby girl Raha to the family. Since then, Alia and Ranbir have been enjoying each and every bit of their time with the little one. Recently, in an interview, Ranbir spilled interesting details about his daughter. He also revealed the first-ever gift that he bought for Raha.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals the first gift that he gave to his daughter Raha

Ranbir is busy promoting his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which is released in theatres today. The actor has teamed up with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. Amid promotions, Ranbir talked about his first gift for Raha in an interview with ETimes. He revealed that he gave a 'really small Nike sneaker' to her. Ranbir also said that he gave a tiny Barcelona jersey with Raha's name and the number 8 on it. Isn't that adorable?

Ranbir also revealed that he was the first person to click Raha's first picture since Alia was not in that condition because she was delivering her. On being asked who was the first person from the family to pick Raha after Alia, he said that either Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, or his mom Neetu Kapoor held her first.

Meanwhile, during the promotions, Ranbir was seen talking about his munchkin. He also called her his 'inspiration'. The interesting details about the star kid have got Ranbir and Alia's fans super excited.

Speaking of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the Luv Ranjan directorial has received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. Ranbir and Shraddha's fresh chemistry and hilarious storyline have impressed cinema lovers. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi in important roles.

