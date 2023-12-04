Ranbir Kapoor's intense workout during Animal prep is the motivation you need for gym: WATCH

The crime thriller Animal is currently wreaking havoc at the box office, receiving special acclaim for its intense action sequences and the acting performances. Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actor, underwent a significant body transformation for the film, showcasing a never-seen-before avatar. Offering a sneak peek into his rigorous workout routine, Ranbir's trainer has shared glimpses of the actor's intense preparation for the film, serving as motivation for those looking to hit the gym.

Ranbir Kapoor’s intense preparation for movie Animal

On Monday, December 4, Ranbir Kapoor's trainer took to Instagram and treated fans to a video capturing the actor's intense workout session. The shirtless Ranbir showcased his rugged appearance with long hair and beard, embodying his character's look for the movie Animal. The video offered a glimpse of Ranbir lifting heavy dumbbells during his exercise routine. The caption accompanying the post read, “Work in silence, let your success be the noise.”

Earlier, additional glimpses of Ranbir's remarkable body transformation were circulated on social media. In his previous romcom film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir showcased a lean physique, but for Animal, he had to bulk up and increase muscle mass.

Commending Ranbir's dedication, his trainer expressed, “The hard work that goes on behind the scenes, only a few people know. 100s of hours of preparation, discipline and consistency and the strong champion mindset of never giving up is what makes all the difference and decides the final outcome.”

