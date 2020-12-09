Ranbir Kapoor's latest PHOTOS send fans into a tizzy as they spot Alia Bhatt in the photo frames; Take a look

Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media. However, his recent photos from his house have gone viral with his friends and it has left fans curious about the photo frames on the wall behind him as they spotted Alia Bhatt in one of them.

Fans of and never miss a chance to spot them together. Be it when they head out for a shoot or spend time together with family, their fans love seeing the two together in one frame. And recently, Ranbir's new photos have once again left his and Alia's fans excited. Well, a couple of photos of the Shamshera actor have been going viral on social media with Jubin Peter. In the photos, fans were quick to spot the photo frames behind RK and well, some even spotted Alia Bhatt in one of the photos.

Taking to Instagram, Jubin Peter dropped the photos on social media and treated fans of Ranbir with his latest look. In the photos, we could see Ranbir happily striking a pose with his friends. He is seen sporting a cool white tee with black track pants and flip flops. But, what caught everyone's attention were the photo frames in the backdrop of the photos. In the selfie that was shared on Instagram, fans spotted a photo of Alia with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Yes, a photo frame in the background of Ranbir's picture had a photo of Alia and Akansha from their Bali trip. In that photo, Alia could be seen enjoying at the beach with her best friend, Akansha. Many even claimed to have spotted a childhood photo of Ranbir with his late father in the photo frames.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's latest photo and Alia's Bhatt's photo spotted by fans:

Meanwhile, the Shamshera actor recently returned from Dubai after a short break and has been in the news after reportedly he made arrangements to help his mom return to Mumbai after she tested positive for COVID 19 amid shooting. On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Dharma Productions. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and .

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt gets herself a plush new abode in Mumbai; To become beau Ranbir Kapoor’s new neighbour

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Jubin Peter Instagram

Share your comment ×