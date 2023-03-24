Ranbir Kapoor's latest video from Animal sets goes viral; Fans are mighty impressed by his 'giant look'

Ranbir Kapoor, who was recently seen holidaying with Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha in London, has returned back to the sets of Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is one of the most anticipated films of this year. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in key roles. Meanwhile, a video of Ranbir from the sets has surfaced on the Internet and fans can't stop gushing over his look.

Ranbir Kapoor's video from Animal sets goes viral

In the video, Ranbir is seen sporting a blue hospital gown and heading toward the lift. With his bearded look and long hair do, the actor looks absolutely kickass. While he is walking in the hospital, a man behind him is seen carrying a red coat. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared by a fan, people couldn't stop talking about Ranbir's new avatar. A user wrote, "He is really looking like a giant." Another user wrote, "kabir singh connection???" Others were seen dropping fire emojis.

Recently, Ranbir spoke about Animal and revealed that the film shook him up as an actor. He told PTI that it's a new territory for him and the audiences don't 'expect him to do' something like this. Ranbir said that Animal is completely out of his comfort zone. He added, "As an actor, such challenges are important as it really shook me up. It made me work hard, and realise how inadequate I’m and how much I needed to work to reach a certain level."

Ranbir's first look poster was released last year and it left netizens mighty impressed. They are eagerly waiting to see Ranbir in a different space. The crime drama is slated to release in theatres on August 11. Meanwhile, Ranbir was recently seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. The film crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office.

ALSO READ: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway see growth in collections on account of Gudi Padwa/Ugadi