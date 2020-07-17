Ranbir Kapoor's look alike, Junaid Shah, from Kashmir passes away due to cardiac arrest: Report

Junaid Shah, who is reported to be in his late twenties and earlie thirties, passed away on Friday in his hometown in Ellahi Bagh, Srinagar.

Ranbir Kapoor's doppelganger, Junaid Shah, had shot to fame a few years ago when the Internet discovered him and his pictures quickly went viral for his striking similarities to the 'Barfi' actor. Now, according to a latest report in JandK Headlines, Junaid Shah has passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Shah, who is reported to be in his late twenties and earlie thirties, passed away on Friday in his hometown in Ellahi Bagh Srinagar.

Junaid Shah became extremely popular and was known as Ranbir Kapoor's look alike. In fact, the actor's later father had also once tweeted about him. Sharing a collage of Ranbir and Junaid, the legendary Rishi Kapoor had once written, "OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double."

According to a report in The Kashmir Monitor, Junaid Shah had recently returned to Srinagar from Mumbai to take care of his ailing father Nissar Ahmed Shah. Well-known Kashmir journalist Yusuf Jameel also mourned the loss of Junaid. He tweeted, "Our old neighbor Nissar Ahmed Shah's son Junaid passed away due to massive cardiac arrest overnight. People say he was a lookalike of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.I say he was a big hope, strength & salvation of his ailing father and his mother & that of whole Kashmir. Magfirah!"

Ranbir Kapoor’s Kashmir Lookalike Junaid Shah Dies Of Cardiac Arrest. pic.twitter.com/YXD4iJXLvU — JandK Headlines (@jandkheadlines) July 17, 2020

OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double pic.twitter.com/iqF7uNyyIi — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2015

I'm told 28-year-old Junaid Shah and his parents had about a month back returned home from Mumbai where he would do modelling and was also reportedly enrolled in @AnupamPKher 's school of acting. He had no history of heart ailment. — YusufJameel (@jameelyusuf) July 17, 2020

