Ranbir Kapoor's massive transformation as a female character for an ad shoot will leave you awestruck

Ranbir Kapoor chooses to maintain his distance from social media but his fans and fan clubs make sure to hype him up to the maximum. While Ranbir is yet to return to the big screen with his next film, the actor stars in multiple television commercials. Recently, for one such commercial, Ranbir transformed completely to play the role of a female.

For the transformation, Ranbir had to undergo an intense makeup and prosthetic session to look the part. Right from getting his eyebrows and hair right to getting the perfect nails, the actor aced the look. Ranbir's transformation video was shared by makeup and prosthetic artist Preetisheel Singh Dsouza on Instagram.

In the video, we can see Ranbir patiently sitting in the chair as several artists work on him. The actor also can be seen checking his phone, chewing gum and waiting for his nails to dry in the video. Sharing the video, Preetisheel captioned it, "All in a day's work! Transforming #RanbirKapoor into a female character for a TVC." The same makeup artist is also responsible for several looks of Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Click here to watch Ranbir Kapoor's transformation video

Ranbir Kapoor made headlines on Wednesday after reports of his and girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt's wedding surfaced. As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, there is buzz that Alia and Ranbir may be getting married in December 2021. While there is no official comment on the same, their fans are pretty ecstatic.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to have a December wedding?