Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan arrive at HN Reliance hospital ahead of Alia Bhatt's delivery

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor , who tied the knot in April earlier this year, are all set to welcome their first baby. They announced their first pregnancy in June along with a picture from their ultrasound appointment. The duo was captured arriving at H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon today morning for the delivery of their baby. Pinkvilla had earlier revealed that the Kapoor family has registered Alia's name at H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital for the delivery. Just minutes ago, Alia's mom Soni Razdan and Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor were also seen making their way to the hospital to welcome junior Kapoor.

Neetu and Soni were seen arriving at the hospital in their respective cars. The duo directly headed inside without posing for the media that is stationed outside the hospital. Fans are eagerly waiting to know about Alia and Ranbir's baby. The reports suggest that the actress might deliver anytime soon. Have a look:

Alia Bhatt's baby shower

In October, Soni and Neetu hosted a low-key baby shower for Alia at her and Ranbir's Vastu house in Bandra. It was attended by close friends and family members. Alia looked stunning in a yellow ethnic outfit while Ranbir wore a peach kurta. Alia shared dreamy pictures from the celebration and wrote, "just … love."

Work front

Alia was recently seen with her husband Ranbir in Brahmastra. After receiving a thunderous response at the box office, the film was released on OTT on November 4. Since then, social media is filled with positive and praising comments. They will be next seen in Brahmastra 2. Apart from this, Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. On the other hand, Ranbir has Luv Ranjan's next with Shraddha Kapoor and Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.