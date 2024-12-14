Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu Kapoor gets emotional as she misses Rishi Kapoor; drops PIC with Alia Bhatt and Riddhima from Raj Kapoor’s birth anniversary celebration
Neetu Kapoor took to social media, sharing that she was missing her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, as she posed with Ranbir, Alia, and Riddhima at Raj Kapoor’s birth anniversary celebration. See below!
The Kapoor family united for a spectacular celebration marking the 100th birth anniversary of the iconic Raj Kapoor, with Bollywood stars coming together to honor the legend. Amid the glitz and glamour, Neetu Kapoor shared a touching moment, remembering her late husband, Rishi Kapoor. She posted a heartfelt photo with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Riddhima, capturing the poignant emotions of the special event.
On December 14, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram stories to share a heartfelt moment with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Riddhima. She expressed her emotions over missing her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, during the celebration, writing, "Missed you Kapoor Saab" along with the hashtag #RishiKapoor.
The picture shared by Neetu Kapoor captures a heartwarming family moment. Ranbir Kapoor stands out in a black bandhgala sherwani, sporting a mustache that surprised fans. He lovingly places his hand on his sister Riddhima’s shoulder, drawing her close as they pose together.
Neetu looks graceful beside them in a silver salwar kameez, complemented by a red necklace and minimal makeup. Alia Bhatt, standing beside Neetu, looks stunning in a white floral saree, paired with a delicate necklace and soft makeup, with her hair left open, framing her face beautifully. Alia is seen lovingly holding Neetu’s hand, making this the perfect family picture that radiates warmth and togetherness.
Take a look right below!
Meanwhile, the event also welcomed several prominent figures from Bollywood, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Boney Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, Rasika Duggal, Sharvari, Huma Qureshi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Farhan Akhtar, Akanksha Malhotra, and many more. This grand celebration was a tribute to the incredible legacy and contributions of the legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor to Indian cinema.
