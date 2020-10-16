Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor has a 'fab' reaction to Alia Bhatt's post about masks & kindness; Take a look

Alia Bhatt began her Friday on a self-pampering note and shared a photo with a skincare mask on. Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor reacted to Alia's caption related to kindness.

Actress kicked off her weekend by sharing a post about skincare and kindness. She took to social media to share a throwback photo of herself with a face mask on. Along with it, she penned a caption where she recalled the time when masks were only used for skincare and people were kinder. Her post seemed to have impressed netizens and even 's mom could not resist liking it. Not just this, Neetu had a cool reaction to Alia's post and caption and it surely deserves your attention.

Taking to her Instagram account, Alia shared the photo and wrote, "throwback to when masks were skincare & people were kind." Now, Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu reacted to it and wrote, "Fabbbb." This isn't the first time that Neetu has reacted to Alia's posts. Several times in the past, Neetu Kapoor has commented on her photos and fans love the camaraderie between the two. Not just Neetu, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also reacted to Alia's post and loved it.

Seeing Neetu's comment, several fans were in awe of the bond that Alia and she share. Even Ishaan Khatter reacted to Alia's post and left a comment on it.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor's comment on Alia's post:

The Gully Boy actress has been posting on social media off late and a day back, she even paid a tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on her Instagram. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen next with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and others. It is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by . Apart from this, she also has Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

