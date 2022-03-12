Ranbir Kapoor's new home with Alia Bhatt to have dad Rishi Kapoor's favourite chair, bookshelf in special room

Ranbir Kapoor with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and mother Neetu Kapoor is often clicked by the paparazzi visiting their new residence site situated in Chembur to inspect the construction which is currently going on. Now, as per the latest updates shared by a news portal, the home will have all plush things including a temperature-controlled swimming pool, an open-air amphitheater, amid other modern amenities.

Not only this, but Ranbir’s new home will also have a room dedicated to his father Rishi Kapoor. A source known to India Today shared details about the particular room and said that the family has preserved each and every small memory of the late actor with a lot of love. The source added that it would have been a dream for Rishi to see Ranbir and Alia get married.

Further adding, “From his favourite chair to his bookshelf to small things that were dear to him will be all housed in a special room dedicated to Rishi. Ranbir and Alia have put in a lot of hard work and time into designing their new home, and they want to make it as cosy and homely as possible.” The reports further suggested that Neetu Kapoor has also been giving inputs and suggestions on how to make space for the family traditions and keep them intact like it was in KrishnaRaj, their old bungalow.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the movie will be hitting the screens on July 22 this year. Ranbir will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt. In addition to that, Alia Bhatt has recently bagged her Hollywood debut in ‘Heart of stone’.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's new home almost ready, wedding date to be announced soon?

