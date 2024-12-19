Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara Sahni has fan girl moment with AP Dhillon; don’t miss her cool glasses ft singer’s initials
Ranbir Kapoor’s niece, Samara Sahni, recently had an unforgettable fan-girl moment when she met Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon. Her excitement was evident, and her radiant smile perfectly captured the joy of meeting the musical sensation. Adding to the charm, Samara’s cool sunglasses featuring the singer’s initials, ‘AP,’ caught everyone’s attention.
In the picture, AP Dhillon and Samara Sahni can be seen posing joyfully together. Samara donned a nude jacket paired with blue denim jeans, while the Brown Munde singer looked effortlessly stylish in a black half-puffer jacket paired with a sweatshirt and black-washed jeans. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took the picture to Instagram and shared it with #fangirl.
In a recent interview with UK-based radio jockey Anushka Arora, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, shared her concerns about her daughter Samara's active presence on social media. Riddhima revealed that she often feels worried as Samara frequently posts pictures and videos online.
She mentioned advising her daughter to either make her Instagram account private or step away from social media entirely, citing concerns about trolling and negative comments.
The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star explained that as a typical 13-year-old, Samara tends to read such comments, which can impact her mindset. However, Samara resisted the idea, arguing that a private account would hinder her ability to gain followers.
Riddhima is married to Bharat Sahni and the duo met while studying in London. They got married in 2006, after four years of being together.
Meanwhile, AP Dhillon, the Punjabi singer and rapper, has become a global sensation with his unique style and chart-topping hits. Known for blending Punjabi beats with contemporary music, he has delivered iconic tracks like Brown Munde, Excuses, Insane, and Toxic, which have garnered millions of fans worldwide.
With his soulful voice and magnetic stage presence, AP Dhillon has cemented his place as a leading figure in the music industry.
Recently, the singer enthralled his Indian fans during a high-energy concert in Mumbai, leaving the audience mesmerized with his electrifying performance and proving why he’s a force to reckon with in Punjabi music.
