Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara sends love to baby sister ‘Raha’; READ her note for Alia Bhatt’s daughter

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been on cloud nine ever since they welcomed their first child together. Alia and Ranbir are proud parents to a baby girl, and just yesterday, they revealed that they have named her ‘Raha.’ In a post shared on Instagram, Alia Bhatt wrote that the name has been chosen by Raha’s dadi Neetu Kapoor, and also explained its meaning in different languages. Soon after, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, and many other actors dropped lovely comments and expressed their love for Raha. Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara also shared a cute message on her Instagram story. Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara Sahni’s message for Raha

Soon after Alia Bhatt shared the post, Ranbir’s niece Samara Sahni also took to her Instagram story and expressed her love for little sister. In her message for baby Raha, Samara wrote that she loves her and that she is sending her lots of hugs. “I love u Raha (heart emojis) Lots of hugs from your big sister Sam,” read Samara’s Instagram story. Neetu Kapoor also re-shared Samara’s post on her Instagram story. Check it out below!

Alia Bhatt explains the meaning of her daughter’s name Raha Explaining the meaning of Raha, Alia wrote, “Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL!” Kareena wrote, “Raha Kapoor can I hold you can’t wait,” while Priyanka Chopra commented, “God bless Raha.” Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and others showered their love and dropped heart emojis on Alia’s post.

ALSO READ: Here's how Alia Bhatt celebrated 6 years of Dear Zindagi while enjoying her maternity