Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen mom in Animal, Charu, spills beans on 1st scene they shot together for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film: ‘The inter-character dynamics there…’

Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was released in 2023, but it continues to spark discussions even in 2024. Charu Shankar, who played Kapoor’s on-screen mother, recently reflected on their first scene together, noting, "The inter-character dynamics there are so raw and tense without any hostility in words."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Charu, who portrayed Jyothi, the mother of Ranbir Kapoor’s character Ranvijay Singh in Animal, discussed their first scene together. She described it as a family photograph scene where the dynamics between the characters were raw and tense, despite no hostility being expressed through words.

Although Charu played the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen mother, she is only two years older than him in reality. Reflecting on this, she mentioned, “My character was so very different from me in both age and personality.” Charu expressed gratitude for the love she received for her performance and shared that, as an actor, one often wonders what it would feel like if their film became a massive hit. When it finally happens, she said, it's hard to put that feeling into words.

Released on December 1, 2023, Animal sparked a polarizing reaction among audiences, with opinions sharply divided even within the film industry. Reflecting on this, Charu noted that the debates surrounding the film are still ongoing and are likely to fuel discussions for a long time.

Advertisement

Animal explores the complex dynamic between a man and his strained relationship with his father. The film features Vijay, played by Ranbir Kapoor, as an anti-hero who goes to extreme lengths to protect his father, played by Anil Kapoor. Despite his drastic efforts, he struggles to gain approval from his emotionally detached father. The movie achieved significant commercial success, earning over Rs 900 crore worldwide.

ALSO READ: Will Ranbir Kapoor never be a star like Amitabh Bachchan because of Animal? Javed Akhtar RESPONDS, ‘I may...’