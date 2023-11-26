Ranbir Kapoor’s playlist has Animal song on loop as he gets spotted at Mumbai airport; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor is currently preparing for the much-anticipated release of his upcoming film, Animal. The trailer and music album have already been unveiled, building excitement as the movie's premiere in theaters draws near. Amid his hectic schedule promoting the film, Ranbir was spotted at Mumbai airport. What caught attention was the intriguing detail that a song from Animal was playing on a loop in Ranbir's playlist.

Early on Sunday, November 26, the paparazzi caught Ranbir Kapoor in their lenses as he navigated through the Mumbai airport. The actor effortlessly pulled off a casual ensemble, donning a white t-shirt paired with a stylish blue printed shirt and gray pants. Adding a touch of flair, he wore sunglasses and a beanie.

Surrounded by a swarm of admirers outside the airport, one enthusiastic fan couldn't contain their feelings and shouted, "I love you" to the actor.

As Ranbir proceeded towards the security check, the keen eyes of the camera captured a moment when he stowed his phone in his pocket. In that fleeting glimpse, it was revealed that a song from Animal was on constant replay in his playlist.

During the music launch event of the film, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol took center stage, showcasing a delightful camaraderie that captured everyone’s attention. Their banter included discussions about Ranbir's daughter Raha and the intricacies of parenting. To further entertain the audience, the duo treated everyone to a lively performance, each dancing to the beats of the other's iconic songs.

More about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the upcoming crime thriller brings forth a compelling narrative that revolves around the intricate relationship between Ranbir's character and his father, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. Adding depth to the cast, actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri play pivotal roles.

The trailer, a sneak peek into the film, unveils the complex dynamics between the characters, offering glimpses of intense violence and bloodshed that will unfold on the screen.

Mark your calendars, as Animal is set to hit the big screens on December 1.

