Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana co-star Indira Krishna says he has 'zero attitude': 'Doesn’t present himself as the star’

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to portray Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring alongside Sai Pallavi. Recently, a picture of Kapoor with his co-star Indira Krishna from the movie set went viral on social media. Netizens took to the comments section of Krishna’s Instagram post with questions, eagerly awaiting the official film announcement.

Recently, she confirmed her portrayal of Kaushalya but stated that she is bound by a strict confidentiality agreement and cannot share further details about her character or the project.

Ramayana co-star Indira Krishna admits Ranbir Kapoor doesn't have the attitude

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Indira Krishna expressed her high regard for Ranbir Kapoor, reflecting on their collaborations in Animal and Ramayana. She mentioned that she had never encountered anyone like him in the industry, describing his magnetic presence and the care, love, and kindness he exudes.

The 49-year-old recounted instances of his thoughtful demeanor on set, noting that if someone is seated in a corner, he will make his way over to greet them and ask about their day. She emphasized how rare this behavior is nowadays and described him as a wonderful person.

Underscoring Kapoor’s genuine rapport with his colleagues, Krishna mentioned that he ensures he stands near the camera and gives cues to other actors. She remarked that he puts everyone on set at ease and expressed admiration for Kapoor’s conduct, both on and off-camera.

Advertisement

The actress elaborated that Ranbir has "zero attitude", is not fake, and actively avoids negativity and negative people. Krishna also noted that Kapoor doesn’t present himself as "the star."

About Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari and his producers at DNEG have achieved a major casting coup by signing Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol for the roles of Lord Ram, Raavan, Sita, and Lord Hanuman in their film. Production began in March, with filming taking place in Mumbai continuously.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Ramayana will be a two-part film, deviating from the earlier plan of making it a trilogy.

ALSO READ: Did you know ‘tomboy’ Kajol used to apply a ‘plate of curd’ over Aditya Chopra’s hair on DDLJ set?