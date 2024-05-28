Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar co-star Nargis Fakhri wishes to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga after watching Animal: ‘The way he explored…’

Nargis Fakhri became a popular name after her stint in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar. Fans loved the film directed by Imtiaz Ali. After that, the actress has worked with some of the best directors in Bollywood and has made a place for herself in the industry.

Now in a recent interview with Filmfare, the actress opened up about her wish to work with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and praised the film and Kapoor’s acting skills.

Nargis Fakhri on Animal and Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Talking about Animal, Nargis Fakhri said that she loves how the character was sketched for Ranbir Kapoor in the film. She was impressed by the way he explored 'alpha energy' in the film. “And look at how well he drafted characters for even the females of his film. Even though they weren't "lead", they had the juiciest parts too!” she added.

Further extending her wish to work with directors like Rajkumar Hirani and Kabir Khan she stated that Hirani's films like Munna bhai MBBS and Sanju are like a breath of fresh air that is loaded with light-hearted moments. "Lastly, I'd also like to work with Kabir Khan and his thoughts on high-octane action films like Ek Tha Tiger. I admire his passion for storytelling and how it elevates every scene," added the actress.

More about Animal

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimrii, and others in the film. The director is all set to start working on the sequel of the film Animal Park. It was teased in this film itself.

About Animal Park

Reportedly, Animal Park has already gone into the writing stage in February. The writing team has started working on developing the script of the sequel based on the plotline given to them by Sandeep.

The source further revealed that Animal Park’s basic structure was ready right when Animal was written since it was meant to be a multi-film outing. It is said that the second part will focus on Ranbir Kapoor’s character (Ranvijay) and his lookalike.

The sequel will also see Rashmika Mandanna’s character’s (Geetanjali) relationship with Ranvijay and his relationship with his son. “The idea is that while Sandeep shoots Spirit, he will take monthly updates on the script primarily being written by Pranay Vanga. He will actively work with the writers only in the second half of 2024.” The source adds, “Ranbir Kapoor will focus on Animal Park only next year,” the source said.

