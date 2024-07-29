Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar is 'biggest hit' in Kashmir after re-release, Laila Majnu's Avinash Tiwary admits; praises Imtiaz Ali for THIS reason

Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, with Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri, changed the landscape of music in Indian cinema. Celebrated as a cult classic, it continues to spark conversations. Recently, the film was re-released in select theaters, attracting a significant number of film enthusiasts a decade after its initial debut.

Now, Laila Majnu actor Avinash Tiwary has acknowledged that Rockstar is currently the 'biggest hit' in Kashmir following its re-release. He also expressed his admiration for director Imtiaz Ali and praised his work. Additionally, Tiwary shared his experiences of meeting fans in Srinagar ahead of the re-release of Laila Majnu in theaters.

Avinash Tiwary calls Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar 'biggest hit' in Kashmir

In an interview with News 18, Avinash Tiwary praised director Imtiaz Ali Khan and said, “Imtiaz sir has been able to show Kashmir the way it wanted to be shown. This is why there’s a lot of fondness for him.”

He also highlighted that Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar has become the biggest hit in Kashmir over the past year, following its re-release. Tiwary said, “Rockstar was released in INOX there recently. According to what I know, Rockstar is the biggest hit in Kashmir in the last one year.”

Avinash Tiwary on re-release of his film Laila Majnu

Avinash Tiwary also discussed the re-release of his film Laila Majnu and revealed that he discovered its re-release through an Instagram story. He mentioned that during a recent visit to Srinagar, he was surprised by the level of affection from fans there, although he understands that the admiration is for the character Qais rather than himself. The actor mentioned he felt honored but didn't believe he deserved such attention.

Last week, a social media reel featuring a group of girls searching for Qais/Majnu and eventually meeting him at a café in Srinagar played a part in the film's re-release. Avinash recounted how a story he posted from Café Liberty led to a surge of interest, with 15-18 girls actively seeking Qais on the streets of Srinagar.

The actor noted that there was considerable demand for a meet-and-greet event while he was in town, which was met with great success and excitement. The unexpected level of enthusiasm demonstrated the strong desire for the film and its characters.

Avinash expressed particular excitement about this being the first opportunity for the Srinagar audience to view Laila Majnu on the big screen. He explained that, six years ago, there were no theaters in Kashmir, so the film was only viewed on laptops through pen drives. Given the passionate following, releasing the film now seemed logical.

About Rockstar

Rockstar is a moving musical romantic drama that combines a captivating screenplay with impactful dialogues and standout songs like Nadaan Parinde and Kun Faya Kun. Ranbir Kapoor portrays Janardan Jhakar, known as Jordan, a college student who transforms into a global rock star after facing heartbreak.

Nargis Fakhri plays Heer Kaul, and Shammi Kapoor features as Ustad Jameel Khan. The film achieved significant commercial success and garnered critical acclaim, leading to Ranbir Kapoor receiving the Best Actor Award.

