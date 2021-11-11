Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar turns 10: Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman share special posts; Fans call it 'masterpiece'

A film that has continued to remain special for fans of Ranbir Kapoor is Imtiaz Ali's directorial Rockstar. Starring Ranbir and Nargis Fakhri in the lead, Rockstar has clocked 10 years today and on the special occasion, the crew of the film is celebrating with special posts. The music of Rockstar was composed by none other than legendary composer AR Rahman. On the 10th anniversary of the musical masterpiece, AR Rahman along with director Imtiaz shared special posts on social media. 

AR Rahman shared a special creative poster featuring Ranbir's character 'Jordan' from the film with his guitar. On the other hand, Imtiaz too shared a special creative of Jordan from Rockstar on his Instagram story. He even reposted fan posts about Rockstar on his story as he joined them in celebrating 10 years of the film. Fans too began to trend '10 years of Rockstar' on Twitter as they celebrated Ranbir's film and its music. Many praised performances by Ranbir and Nargis. 

A fan wrote, "The greatest movie album this millennium..can't believe it's been 10years already.still feels like ARR woke up everyday and singing Nadaan Parindey at the skip of the heartbeat..#10YearsOfRockstar." Another fan wrote, "When #Rockstar released I was 13 years old, didn’t knew the depth the film had.. but now this is my most favourite film of Bollywood 
Here’s to #10YearsOfRockstar and here’s to #RanbirKapoor  for being the greatest of them all."

Take a look:

For his performance in the film, Ranbir won the Best Actor Filmfare Award in that year. The film won many other accolades at Filmfare Awards in that year. AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali also won Best Music Director and Best Director Award for the film. 

