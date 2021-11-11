Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar turns 10: Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman share special posts; Fans call it 'masterpiece'

A film that has continued to remain special for fans of Ranbir Kapoor is Imtiaz Ali's directorial Rockstar. Starring Ranbir and Nargis Fakhri in the lead, Rockstar has clocked 10 years today and on the special occasion, the crew of the film is celebrating with special posts. The music of Rockstar was composed by none other than legendary composer AR Rahman. On the 10th anniversary of the musical masterpiece, AR Rahman along with director Imtiaz shared special posts on social media.

AR Rahman shared a special creative poster featuring Ranbir's character 'Jordan' from the film with his guitar. On the other hand, Imtiaz too shared a special creative of Jordan from Rockstar on his Instagram story. He even reposted fan posts about Rockstar on his story as he joined them in celebrating 10 years of the film. Fans too began to trend '10 years of Rockstar' on Twitter as they celebrated Ranbir's film and its music. Many praised performances by Ranbir and Nargis.

A fan wrote, "The greatest movie album this millennium..can't believe it's been 10years already.still feels like ARR woke up everyday and singing Nadaan Parindey at the skip of the heartbeat..#10YearsOfRockstar." Another fan wrote, "When #Rockstar released I was 13 years old, didn’t knew the depth the film had.. but now this is my most favourite film of Bollywood

Here’s to #10YearsOfRockstar and here’s to #RanbirKapoor for being the greatest of them all."

Take a look:

#10YearsOfRockstar

Can’t thank you enough for this gem of an album. The lyrics, the music & Mohit Chauhan, truly extraordinary! Each song has its own special place in my heart! Leaves me in places I probably wouldn’t have found on my own, pure magic! G.O.A.T https://t.co/OAc8yu7zod — tannya'(@siddhyaa__) November 11, 2021

10 years back Ranbir Kapoor stepped into a Film when he was just 3 years into Bollywood and gave Performance Of The Decade.Thank you Imtiaz Ali the master,@arrahman & of course @_MohitChauhan for being the voice of Ranbir from Janardan ro Jordan.#10YearsOfRockstar pic.twitter.com/fRTFVygMkb — SOUVIK (@souVIK_RkF) November 11, 2021

Thank you for making this film, the way you have made it, there cannot be a better way of showing obsession for love and art. #ImtiazAli @arrahman @Irshad_Kamil @_MohitChauhan



#10YearsOfRockstar #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/vpcwulDT1m — Lakeer Ka Fakeer (@arthwrites) November 11, 2021

#10YearsOfRockstar. Such a brilliant movie. One of my favourite movies from #RanbirKapoor and such an energetic album from @arrahman. — JacobGreh (@gireesshgiri369) November 11, 2021

For his performance in the film, Ranbir won the Best Actor Filmfare Award in that year. The film won many other accolades at Filmfare Awards in that year. AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali also won Best Music Director and Best Director Award for the film.

