Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera to not take the OTT route, clarifies director Karan Malhotra

Amid the pandemic, several films that were supposed to be released on the big screen took the OTT route. However, there have been many filmmakers who have been waiting for situations related to COVID 19 to get better in the country to release their films and one of them is Karan Malhotra, director of the , Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera. The film has been in the news since it was announced and it will feature Ranbir in a double role.

Talking about his film, Karan spoke to Mid-Day and claimed that a 'visual extravaganza' like Shamshera needs to hit the big screen. Not just this, he praised Ranbir and his performance in the film too. The filmmaker said, "I have grown up on [mainstream] Hindi cinema, and wanted to create a true blue Hindi film that everyone could enjoy in theatres. Shamshera is a visual extravaganza with complex human emotions at its core. It deserves to be on the big screen where people have, over the years, had a wholesome cinematic experience." Further, Karan revealed that he is waiting for the situation to 'improve' so that Shamshera could be released in a big manner.

Further, Karan was all praises for Ranbir's acting skills in the chat with the daily. He called Ranbir a 'generation-defining actor' who gave his best to Shamshera. Talking about Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen as the antagonist in the film, Karan said that his act will come as a surprise for fans. The filmmaker is celebrating his birthday today and is reportedly spending it by working on the finishing touches of the film. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady. Shamshera has been shot in several locations including Ladakh where Ranbir and Vaani had gone to shoot. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films.

