Ranbir Kapoor’s PIC flaunting abs is all we need this weekend; don't miss Animal co-star Bobby Deol’s reaction

celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim shared couple of pictures of Ranbir Kapoor flaunting his abs and looking dapper in his short hairdo.

By Prerna Verma
Updated on Jun 08, 2024  |  01:24 PM IST |  1.4K
Picture credit: Aalim Hakim Instagram
Ranbir flaunts new look in shirtless PIC; Animal co-star Bobby Deol reacts

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors we have in Bollywood currently. The actor has been winning hearts with his looks always. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim has been blessing our feeds with sone unseen pictures of his looks from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

He shared pictures of him in his long hair, beard and moustache look. Then he shared his picture of him as Aziz. Now the stylist has shared the actor’s recent look pictures and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off him. Even RK’s co-star Bobby Deol could not stop himself from gushing over him.


Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Prerna Verma

Prerna Verma loves the magical world of cinema, so much so that she turned it into a profession! A

...

Credits: Aalim Hakim Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles