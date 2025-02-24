Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima BREAKS SILENCE on daughter’s viral video of ‘pushing’ Neetu Kapoor; ‘She just wanted to...’

A video from Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's marriage event took over the internet that featured his niece, Samara. In the video, the teenager was seen posing with her mother, Riddhima Kapoor, and maternal grandmother, Neetu Kapoor. A section of internet users speculated that the teenager allegedly pushed her nani during the posing session. In response to this, Riddhima has now revealed the actual truth.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni clarified that her daughter Samara’s gesture was "blown out of proportion." She stated her daughter was very excited and was trying to pose.

She explained, “The poor child was only trying to pose. She wasn’t upset. She was very excited, so much so that in the car she kept saying, ‘Oh my God, I’m sure there are gonna be photographers and I’m gonna pose like this and that’. And because the paparazzi were asking us to come together, she just wanted to pose on her own. She didn’t push her nani.”

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Riddhima shared that her daughter was also confused by the online speculations. She revealed her daughter asking, ‘When did I push her? I was trying to pose myself. I was just trying to extend my arm and get comfortable. I was posing. I never pushed anyone'.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister further addressed the previous incident, where her daughter’s goofy behavior also raised the eyebrows of a certain section of society. She mentioned that her daughter pointed out to her that the last time she was being goofy, people had a problem, and now when she didn’t do anything they again have a problem.

According to her, kids are more aware of such things these days because of the exposure. However, she stated that she and her mother, Neetu Kapoor talk to her about it everyday-the pros, cons, good, bad, and ugly, so that it doesn’t affect her.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got married earlier this week on February 21, 2025. Apart from the Kapoor family, the wedding celebration witnessed the presence of Bollywood celebs like Jaya Bachchan, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and more.