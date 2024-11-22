Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima REACTS to actor getting labeled as ‘misogynist’; Reveals Alia Bhatt and his brother ‘don’t care’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the most popular couples in Bollywood. The two have often expressed their immense love for each other. Nevertheless, the Ramayana actor has often been subjected to significant judgment for being a "misogynist" and an "unsupportive husband." Recently, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni mentioned that the couple ‘don’t care’ about people’s perceptions.

During a recent conversation with Zoom, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was asked about her reaction to nasty comments and significant judgment passed on to her brother and him being labeled as a "misogynist" and a "supportive husband" to Alia Bhatt.

Despite having clarifications to give, Sahni chose to maintain silence as she stated that she knew how both of them were. "They adore each other. They’ve created the most beautiful ever child, Raha. She is so so adorable. They are amazing parents. So, I don’t think they really care about what people say," she said.

The 44-year-old opined that no matter what, people will have things to say, and that is the reason they’re called trolls. She mentioned that the celebrity couple gives two hoots about people’s perceptions. She stated that they are happy together and that is what matters the most to them. According to her, judgment from faceless people doesn't hold any significance to them.

Advertisement

In addition to this, she further talked about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt having an extremely intimate wedding at their Mumbai home in 2022. In response to this, the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame revealed that her father and late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last two wishes were-- to get Ranbir married and get the house ready.

Riddhima noted that their house is almost ready, and her brother is married. She called it an emotional moment for them and wished her father was alive to witness it all. She further mentioned her father wanted to have the "biggest wedding" for her, and they had it, but she candidly admitted not having a "good time." It was because of that reason that the Ramayana actor expressed his wish to have an intimate celebration.

"So, Ranbir was like you know what we’ve had a big wedding in the family, a big huge celebration and I want to keep mine..., and both of them, Ranbir and Alia are very simple people, and they were like we want to do it very chhota (small). We just want people who matter to us, people who we are in touch with every single day and I mean we want to have a good time ourselves at our own wedding, and they did," she said.

Advertisement

The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives further noted that the beloved couple was "beaming joy" and "thoroughly enjoyed their wedding." She remembered that both Ranbir and Alia met and spent quality time with everyone. She drew a comparison of how usually the bride or the groom hardly get the chance to meet people or often forget who all attended their wedding if there are so many people at their wedding.

Citing her own experience she playfully confessed asking people "acha aap meri shaadi pe aaye the, mujhe to yaad hi nahin (Oh, you came to my wedding, I don’t remember) and laughs" while she noted Ranbir-Alia having a great time at their wedding. "It was really nice seeing them having a good time themselves," she remarked.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter, Raha in November 2022.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan makes his LinkedIn debut and we bet you haven’t read such a professional bio before