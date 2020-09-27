Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima shares unseen childhood PHOTOS of the actor ahead of his birthday

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to celebrate his 38th birthday on 28th September. Meanwhile, check out some of his unseen pictures.

Ranbir Kapoor is turning a year older on 28th September 2020. However, it seems like celebrations have already begun at the Kapoor residence. A few days back, the actor’s cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 40th birthday with great pomp and show at her residence. And now, it’s time for the Sanju actor to do the same. Since he is not active on social media, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared some pictures of the actor on social media.

Among them is an unseen childhood picture in which the late Rishi Kapoor is carrying Ranbir and Riddhima on his shoulders. Sahni has shared yet another old picture of the actor in which he looks super cute. Apart from that, she has shared a recent selfie with Ranbir Kapoor. However, Neetu Kapoor is missing from the scene. Well, we have also come across a few unseen pictures of the actor with one of his fans in which he is seen holding his birthday cake.b

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the movie Sanju in which he played the role of none other than Sanjay Dutt himself. He will next be seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the movie Brahmastra. It has been backed by Karan Johar and directed by Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir will team up with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor for the action-adventure Shamshera. The actor is currently in a relationship with his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt.

