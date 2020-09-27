  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima shares unseen childhood PHOTOS of the actor ahead of his birthday

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to celebrate his 38th birthday on 28th September. Meanwhile, check out some of his unseen pictures.
Mumbai
Ranbir Kapoor's childhood pictures shared by sister RiddhimaRanbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima shares unseen childhood PHOTOS of the actor ahead of his birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ranbir Kapoor is turning a year older on 28th September 2020. However, it seems like celebrations have already begun at the Kapoor residence. A few days back, the actor’s cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 40th birthday with great pomp and show at her residence. And now, it’s time for the Sanju actor to do the same. Since he is not active on social media, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared some pictures of the actor on social media.

Among them is an unseen childhood picture in which the late Rishi Kapoor is carrying Ranbir and Riddhima on his shoulders. Sahni has shared yet another old picture of the actor in which he looks super cute. Apart from that, she has shared a recent selfie with Ranbir Kapoor. However, Neetu Kapoor is missing from the scene. Well, we have also come across a few unseen pictures of the actor with one of his fans in which he is seen holding his birthday cake.b

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

new picture

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (ranbir__kapoor82) on

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the movie Sanju in which he played the role of none other than Sanjay Dutt himself. He will next be seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the movie Brahmastra. It has been backed by Karan Johar and directed by Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir will team up with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor for the action-adventure Shamshera. The actor is currently in a relationship with his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt. 

Also ReadWhen Ranbir Kapoor revealed best gift he’s received from dad Rishi Kapoor was to love his mom unconditionally

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day
Ananya wished father Chunky Panday with a heart-melting UNSEEN video from her childhood
Back when Bhumi Pednekar and her sister graced a Diwali party and gave us fashion goals
WATCH: When Kajol embarrassed Shah Rukh Khan by calling him a 'love guru'
Amitabh Bachchan taking a video of daughter Shweta Bachchan as she walks the ramp is too cute for words
Kshitij Prasad arrives at the NCB office after medical test amid reports of being arrested
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement