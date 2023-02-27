Ranbir Kapoor’s THIS gesture for Alia Bhatt at 2 AM in the night proves he is head-over-heels in love with her

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two tied the knot last year after dating for almost 5 years. The lovebirds even stepped into parenthood last year and are currently juggling between their work commitments and parent duties after welcoming their first child Raha Bhatt Kapoor. We all know that the actress has had quite a remarkable 2022 in terms of her professional front. She delivered a blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi and is sweeping away all the awards this year. Last night too, the Highway star won an award for her performance in the film but what won our hearts was Ranbir’s gesture after she returned home. Ranbir Kapoor clicks Alia Bhatt’s pictures at 2 AM in the night

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of her. In the picture, we can see the actress holding the award that she won last night while hiding her face partially behind it. The actress won this award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She can be seen casually wearing a plain grey tee while keeping her award right in front of her face with a cute wink. Sharing this picture, she thanked Sanjay Leela Bhansali and her team of Gangubai. In the end, she also wrote, “Special mention to my husband for patiently taking my picture at 2 AM.” Check out the picture:

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. This film is directed by Luv Ranjan and it also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Apart from this, he has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. Well, if reports are to be believed then he might also star in Saurav Ganguly’s biopic and after he was spotted playing cricket with the cricketer, it has added more fuel to this rumour. Alia Bhatt’s work front Alia Bhatt, who was on maternity break seems to have resumed her work. She was recently spotted at a shoot location. The actress will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. This film will be directed by Karan Johar.

