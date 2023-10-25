Ranbir Kapoor's top THREE all-time favorite films have Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan connection

Ranbir Kapoor, with a string of popular and critically acclaimed films to his credit such as Rockstar, Barfi, Sanju, and more, recently shared his top three favorite movies of all time. Interestingly, his list includes films featuring three industry superstars—Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals his top 3 all-time favorite films

During a recent interaction with fans on Zoom, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his top three favorite movies of all time. In response, Ranbir mentioned three iconic films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, respectively. He said, “Top three all-time (favorite films) mai bolunga Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, phir Rang De Basanti… ek Shah Rukh ho gaya ek Aamir ho gaya, ek Salman ki bhi bol deta hun, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (I would say Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, then Rang De Basanti... one is Shah Rukh's, one is Aamir's, now I’ll mention one of Salman’s as well, Bajrangi Bhaijaan).”

About Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movie Animal

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his movie Animal. The trailer and the first song, Hua Main, have already been released, and the cast is expected to commence on-ground promotions soon. The trailer provided a glimpse into the various characters entwined in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s crime thriller.

The narrative revolves around the toxic relationship between Ranbir’s character and his father, played by Anil Kapoor. Bobby Deol looked intimidating as the antagonist in his brief glimpse at the end of the trailer. Rashmika Mandanna brings innocence to the movie as she plays Ranbir’s love interest, and their chemistry is teased in the first song.

During a recent chat with fans, Ranbir shared insights into his character in Animal and his experience working with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Describing it as an 'enriching' experience, Ranbir praised Sandeep's originality, highlighting that nothing in his films is referenced. He went on to say, “This is the darkest film I have done because I am not playing any psycho killer in it. It is just the character, his mind, and the way he operates… His psyche is very dark.”

Animal is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 1.

