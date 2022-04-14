Ranbir Kapoor's trainer Shivoham hails his punctuality: Amazing to see a person who respects time so much

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding prep is underway in full swing in suburban Mumbai. The couple are finishing their respective shoot schedules before the festivities begin. As the big day inches closer, Alia and Ranbir's fans have been shipping the couple more than ever. The thing about both the actors is that they are both exceptionally talented and brilliant young artists who always strive to leave an impact on their audience. Of course, such brilliance only comes with unwavering dedication and discipline. Just on Wednesday, Ranbir’s trainer Shivoham told us about his punctuality and respect for time.

In the interview, Shivoham said that he literally count on his fingers the number of times Ranbir missed his sessions due to other commitments. He added that he is super punctual and always comes at the time he is allotted. He said, “It is very important and amazing to see a person whom I am training respect time that much. It is just amazing.” Ranbir is disciplined and hard-working and it reflects in his impeccable work.

Check the video:

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima opened up about Alia Bhatt. On being asked to say a few words about Alia, her soon-to-be mother-in-law shared with Pinkvilla Team, “She is the best, All the best to her”, Riddhima also said, “Bohot cute hai yaar, ekdum doll jaisi.” Coming to the wedding of the year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the wedding celebrations and festivities started from today, the 13th of April, and continue until the 17th. The Mehendi, took place at Vastu, while the wedding is slated to take place on the 14th of April, at Vastu as confirmed by Neetu Kapoor.

