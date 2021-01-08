Ranbir Kapoor's UNSEEN photo from a clinic visit surfaces, actor set to begin shooting for Luv Ranjan's next

On Friday, a brand new photo of Ranbir Kapoor from inside his clinic visit surfaced on his social media fan pages. Check it out below.

After a not so happening two years and staying away from the box office, is all set to begin shooting for his next film with director Luv Ranjan. As per reports, the shoot will begin in Ghaziabad and massive sets are in place for the Ranbir Kapoor and starrer. Ahead of the shoot, Ranbir made sure to prep well and was spotted outside a clinic on Thursday in Mumbai.

While he did not wait and wave out to the paparazzi, Ranbir's eagle-eyed fans made sure to track social media. On Friday, a brand new photo of Ranbir from inside the clinic surfaced on his fan pages. In the photo, the actor can be seen sporting ripped denims, a navy blue shirt and a brown cap. The photo shows him standing next to the staff who are dressed in PPE kits and posing with his mask on.

The caption on the photo reads, "In Covid we make pictures like this." Check out Ranbir's unseen photo from his clinic visit:

Ranbir will starring opposite Shraddha Kapoor and the actress also revealed on Instagram that she was prepping for her upcoming shoot. While Shraddha was snapped outside a city salon on Thursday, she revealed on Instagram that she is getting ready for her shoot.

In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had confirmed that he will start shooting Luv Ranjan's film this month. He had said, "Yes, I start that film (Luv Ranjan) on 5th January. It's a film which we have been waiting to start since a year and a half, but Brahmastra and Shamshera both took a while."

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor gives extra snuggles to her dog before leaving for Luv Ranjan's shoot with Ranbir Kapoor

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×