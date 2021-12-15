Ranbir Kapoor's UNSEEN photos with Ayan Mukerji from Brahmastra set surface ahead of motion poster launch

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji graced the motion poster launch of Brahmastra in New Delhi. While merely their presence gave fans a huge reason to rejoice, their fan clubs were keeping track of every small detail. Ahead of the motion poster launch on Wednesday, Ranbir's fan clubs dropped two unseen photos featuring the actor on social media.

In the pictures, Ranbir can be seen rehearsing his scenes with Ayan. The CGI-heavy film also requires the actors to act and emote in different settings and we get a glimpse of that in the photos. In one of the photos, the entire set up is red in colour and Ranveer can be seen looking straight into the camera. He is being held back by ropes as he emotionally reaches out with his hand.

In another snap, we get to see Ayan and Ranbir against a massive blue screen. The filmmaker had shared photos earlier from the same set.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's unseen photo below:

The ambitious sci-fi drama revolving around a superhero includes Ranbir, Alia and AMitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Apart from the trio, the film also features South superstar Nagarjuna, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

