Ranbir Kapoor's UNSEEN video dancing to Ban Than Chali Bolo song at Animal wrap-up bash grabs attention

Ranbir Kapoor, known for his versatility and intense performances, has established himself as one of the industry's most sought-after actors. His upcoming film, Animal, has been generating immense buzz and anticipation, making it one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the action drama promises to push the boundaries of storytelling. The movie consists of a stellar cast that includes Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol among many others. The movie has wrapped up its shooting and is expected to release sometime around December.

Ranbir Kapoor's unseen video

Adding to the excitement surrounding Animal, an old video of Ranbir Kapoor dancing at the wrap-up party of the film has recently surfaced, capturing the attention of fans and social media users. The video showcases Ranbir's infectious energy as he grooves to the popular song 'Ban Than Chali Bolo' from the movie Kurukshetra. In the video, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen sporting a casual look, a white tee shirt, a black cap, and denims, mingling with the cast and crew of Animal. The video is from their Punjab leg of the shoot.

Take a look at the video here:

Animal release date postponed

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars big names like Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. While it was earlier scheduled for August release, the makers recently confirmed that the release will be delayed as post-production will take time. Buzz has it that Animal will release sometime in December. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. A pre-teaser, released a few weeks back gave the fans a glimpse into the action-packed movie that shows Ranbir in a never-seen-before avatar.

