Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming Luv Ranjan film delayed after fire incident; Actor to resume after finishing Animal?

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's yet-to-be-titled Luv Ranjan film is one of the most awaited films and ever since it was announced fans have been eagerly waiting to see this pair on the silver screen. The stars have been shooting in several locations for the film for quite some time now. A few days back, the sets of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming untitled movie caught fire, which was built in Chitrakoot Studios, Andheri West, Mumbai, and the makers faced immense loss.

Now, according to ETimes, Ranbir and Shraddha's yet-to-be-titled film will be delayed due to the fire incident that took place in Mumbai. "The fire that happened on Luv Ranjan's set has resulted in another delay in the shooting of this film. But then Ranbir's dates were with Animal and he had to go for that shoot. Luv's film will now be completed later," revealed a source. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor is currently shooting for the film with his co-star Rashmika Mandana.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Kartik Aaryan will have a special appearance in Ranbir and Shraddha's film. The source said, “Kartik and Luv have known each other for many years, and are extremely fond of each other. So when the idea came up, they were both extremely excited to collaborate for this special appearance. Kartik’s sequence in the film will also feature Ranbir and Shraddha. Ranbir and Kartik too share a great equation." Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's movie will release in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023.

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film Brahmastra, which marks the first on-screen collaboration of his wife-actress Alia Bhatt. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 9, 2022. Shraddha, on the other hand, will be a part of Nikhil Dwivedi and Vishal Furia’s Naagin, which is a remake of 1989's film ChaalBaaz.

