Ranbir Kapoor's Ved from Tamasha Decoded: Uninhibited soul shackled with weights and yet, free

Ranbir Kapoor as Ved Vardhan Sahni/Don is everything that we want to be, the idea of being able to enjoy the best of both worlds, but more than anything, it is a celebration of seeing dreams and achieving them.

Imtiaz Ali directorial Tamasha, featuring and in the lead roles is hands down one of the purest films at so many levels, however, it doesn't achieve that without displaying the antics of real life, even though with a touch of what looks unreal, in a rather surreal way. Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of Ved Vardhan Sahni, who also happens to have a different side to him, the one where he temporarily becomes Don.

What follows when he takes on the Don avatar and meets Mona aka Tara (Deepika) is what brings about a 360-degree change, but only temporary. It is at a later stage when Tara and Ved come together after spending time in Corsica that we understand just how much Ved was dying to be the person he has always been, the one which did not have a TERMS and CONDITIONS tag along with it.

Ved's childhood was as dreamy as it can get, one where we all chase our DREAMS, hoping to make them our reality. Throughout his journey from being a LISTENER to one among the many, stuck in the RAT RACE, Ved breaks free around Tara. When he first sees her struggling to figure things out since she is alone in a different country, things somehow fall into place and so, he decided to take a cover so that he can live those dreams, at least until before he has to return to his reality.

Ved is like a fish ill at ease when taken out of his home environment but does he have one, to begin with? The entire movie is how he finds out his go-to place in STORIES, the kind that he grew up listening but could seldom turn into his reality. Ved needed his CREATIVE outlet all this while and though he was a ticking bomb waiting to explode, the aftermath of this one though did not have any casualties, because it burst into find rose petals and seemed rather soothing.

Ved needed an ESCAPE and so he found one, but in the process, LOVE found him too, and he wasn't ready for it just yet. Eventually, instead of trying to become who he has always wanted to be, he managed to pull Tara into his lifestyle, but she began to feel suffocated and that is when she spoke up, but not to let go of him, but to help him REDISCOVER himself.

Ved had all this PAIN that had stacked up inside of him and while he wanted to break free, he was held by the SHACKLES of society and of family, to do better, to make sure he is still in the race, even though he wasn't meant for one. He has ANGER issues, but only because there are pent up feelings, so much that not only does he begin to hate himself, but he also projects it upon others, unknowingly sometimes. But once there is no burden that is pulling him down and he finally manages to connect to himself at a deeper level, there is absolutely no stopping him.

Ved TRIUMPHS the unsaid battle he was fighting, the one which leads to various fluctuations in his feelings and the one which eventually lead him to turn to his alter ego, that of Don, even though there is a part of him that exists within him, but it is so deep that the layers have to be scape through, enough to reach to the bottom, but also enough to not leave marks behind.

Ved is a reflection of every person who is trying to reach out for their dreams, but instead of being pushed forward, things keep pulling them back, until one fine day, the catapult effect comes into action and the rock bottom turns to their launchpad, one where there is no scope for being who you are not, one where (RE)DISCOVERY is the prime goal if nothing.

Credits :Pinkvilla

