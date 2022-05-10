Ranbir Kapoor's THIS video of winking to a fan after she says 'I Love You' goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most-loved actors in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. He enjoys a massive fan following and especially female fan following. Well, the actor along with other actors in Bollywood is currently in Dubai for a football match. Pictures and videos from Dubai have been making it to the internet every other day. But today a video of Ranbir winking at a fan who yelled his name from the audience stand is winning hearts and going viral for all the right reasons.

In the video, we can see Abhishek Bachchan leading the entire team as they walk toward the ground and pause before entering the ground. Ranbir Kapoor stood behind Bachchan followed by Kartik Aaryan. It was at that very moment that a fan from the stands shouted Ranbir’s name and said ‘Ranbir I Love You’. The star with a smile looked back at her and even winked at her and we bet that must be like a dream come true for her. We could also hear a lot of screaming after this. This video was shared on Instagram by XoXo Gossip Girl.

Check it out:

To note, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14 at the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The duo exchanged vows in attendance of their close friends and family after dating for 5 years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in Brahmastra, Animal, and Shamshera and also has Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor. Abhishek, on the other hand, will star next in the third season of his web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows with Amit Sadh.

